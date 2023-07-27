© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Words we celebrate

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 27, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Four people are gathered around a table on which are four microphones on extended booms, the center two are in wheelchairs, and the one on the far right has a hat. The left wheelchair user is typing on her phone, while the right wheelchair user is mid gesture. Behind them is a window through which someone can be see working at radio equipment.
1 of 3  — ADA panel on FAB413
(from left) Shivaji Kumar, Lyn Horan, Christos Palames, and Monte Belmonte in the NEPM studios
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
on the left a man in a knitted hat plays a drum kit, while on the right a man in a wheelchair plays guitar and sings. Behind them both are more instruments.
2 of 3  — Tallywacker: Fab413
Jeremy Macomber-Dubs (right) and Chris Goodwin in a still from the movie "Tallywacker", which is loosely based on Dubs' experiences.
Brendan Boogie / Tallywacker Film
Ersatz word nerd, author, and editor at Merriam Webster, Ammon Shea
3 of 3  — Ammon Shea
Ersatz word nerd, author, and editor at Merriam Webster, Ammon Shea
courtesy of artist

Progress is a marathon.

It's noticable in the words people look up at our local dictionary. Keeping track of those words and trends is one of the many things our substitute word nerd Ammon Shea does at Merriam Webster. We ask him about what people are looking up these days, as well as ask him about that one time he read the entire Oxford English Dictionary cover to cover.

And it's especially noticable in the disparity of folx with disabilities. Today marks the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which seeks to provide equity in the myriad places in the nation where none was being provided. Although we've come a long way since then, as with any civil rights movement, there is quite a ways to go. So we brought in a number of folx we know in the community to talk about the law itself, their experiences, and how we might make things better in the future. We are joined by digital accessibility specialist Shivaji Kumar, visual artist and Vice Chair of the Holyoke Disability Commission Lyn Horan, activist, musician, and chair of the Northampton Disability commission Jeremy Macomber-Dubs, campaign manager and graduate student of disability justice Maria Guarino, and executive director of Independent Living Resources Christos (Chris) Palames (who was at the signing of the original ordinance in 1990, the largest attended signing in US history).

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSEDUCATIONACCESSIBILITY RIGHTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith