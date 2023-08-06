© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Indicted soil

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
a large group of people, many with folders, papers, and pens, gather outside in a field around a red tableclothed table which has many items on display. In the background many trees can be seen.
1 of 4  —  UMass Extension Vegetable Team:Fabulous 413
The Umass Extension Vegetable Team hosting a workshop at Grow Food Northampton
courtesy of Umass Extension
Ersatz word nerd, author, and editor at Merriam Webster, Ammon Shea
2 of 4  — Ammon Shea
Ersatz word nerd, author, and editor at Merriam Webster, Ammon Shea
courtesy of artist
Author and law professor Jennifer Taub of Northampton, Massachusetts.
3 of 4
Author and law professor Jennifer Taub of Northampton, Massachusetts.
Jill Greenberg / Courtesy Jennifer Taub
A an in a grey sweater stands smiling in an alley beside a brick wall.
4 of 4  — Clem Clay
Clem Clay, Director, UMASS Extension Agriculture Program
courtesy of artist

What today totally needed was another indictment.

But first, why don't we pronounce the "c" in this word? We dig into this with ersatz word nerd Ammon Shea, as it's one of the more popular words being looked up this week, along with reboot and copyright. Which leads us into the ever drifting tides of word meanings.

On the shores of those tides is Western New England Law professor, author, and podcaster, Jen Taub, who is able to explain to us the difference between copyright and trademark. In addition to also helping us weed through the new crop of charges against our former president and the possible charges the cast of "Barbie" might incur.

And we're moving this indictment to the soil. Or rather science has done so as we continue to monitor and analyze the aftermath of the June floods. The UMass Extension was established to help the greater community use the resources available on campus and they've been helping MDAR with their ongoing efforts in our area. We chat with director Clem Clay and production agriculture leader Susan Scheufele about the ways in which they can and are helping all of us make good use of the land beneath our feet, floodwaters or no.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSAGRICULTURESCIENCEEDUCATIONBOOKSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith