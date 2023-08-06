Indicted soil

What today totally needed was another indictment.

But first, why don't we pronounce the "c" in this word? We dig into this with ersatz word nerd Ammon Shea, as it's one of the more popular words being looked up this week, along with reboot and copyright. Which leads us into the ever drifting tides of word meanings.

On the shores of those tides is Western New England Law professor, author, and podcaster, Jen Taub, who is able to explain to us the difference between copyright and trademark. In addition to also helping us weed through the new crop of charges against our former president and the possible charges the cast of "Barbie" might incur.

And we're moving this indictment to the soil. Or rather science has done so as we continue to monitor and analyze the aftermath of the June floods. The UMass Extension was established to help the greater community use the resources available on campus and they've been helping MDAR with their ongoing efforts in our area. We chat with director Clem Clay and production agriculture leader Susan Scheufele about the ways in which they can and are helping all of us make good use of the land beneath our feet, floodwaters or no.