Pocumtuck Homelands, 'Urban Love Suite,' Wine Thunderdome

We’re learning history through our bodies, art and culture everywhere.

The 12th annual Pocumtuck Homelands Festival happens this weekend in Great Falls, honoring the many peoples who have stewarded and called these lands home for millennia with dance, song, vendors who are masters of their craft and more. We chat with Kitty Hendricks-Miller of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe about the role events like this have in educating the public, and her ties to public media.

And at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, an innovative blend of African American, Afro-Latine and west African social dance has just premiered. " Urban Love Suite " is a look at movement through the styles of the diaspora to the partnered dances of today, and we speak with the artistic force behind the work, Sekou McMiller , as well as dramaturg, associate curator and scholar in residence Melanie George about the core of the work and the process of bringing it to the Ted Shawn Stage.