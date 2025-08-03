© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Pocumtuck Homelands, 'Urban Love Suite,' Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 3, 2025 at 10:35 PM EDT
"Urban Love Suite" premiers at Jacob's Pillow.
1 of 1  — 20250730_SekouMcMiller_pJamieKraus_0035.jpg
"Urban Love Suite" premiers at Jacob's Pillow.
Jamie Kraus Photography

We’re learning history through our bodies, art and culture everywhere.

The 12th annual Pocumtuck Homelands Festival happens this weekend in Great Falls, honoring the many peoples who have stewarded and called these lands home for millennia with dance, song, vendors who are masters of their craft and more. We chat with Kitty Hendricks-Miller of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe about the role events like this have in educating the public, and her ties to public media.

And at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, an innovative blend of African American, Afro-Latine and west African social dance has just premiered. "Urban Love Suite" is a look at movement through the styles of the diaspora to the partnered dances of today, and we speak with the artistic force behind the work, Sekou McMiller, as well as dramaturg, associate curator and scholar in residence Melanie George about the core of the work and the process of bringing it to the Ted Shawn Stage.

Plus, we visit Mary and Ben Daire at Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in Lenox where the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome checks unique wines under the mission of one label, Stolpman Vineyards. We also learn about an event they're curating at Tanglewood on Aug. 16, “Tasting Notes.”

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREDANCEWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeNATIVE AMERICANSHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
