Sculpture in Wildwood Cemetery, Amherst Cinema, Mr. Universe

We're focusing on the amazing 01002 today, which is the zip code for the People’s Republic of Amherst, because Amherst has a lot going on.

We take a walk in Wildwood Cemetery where former Amherst resident and artist Matt Mitchell has a brand new sculpture soon to be unveiled. We talk to Mitchell, cemetery director Rebebba Fricke and groundskeeper Silas Ball about bringing sculptures to surround the sepulchers and how this place of contemplation was meant to be of land conservation as well.

Not far from that resting place, Amherst Cinema ’s silver screens are filled with the sounds of music and important pieces of music history on celluloid. We talk with George Myers, curator of the movie series “ Sound and Vision ,” which brings musical stories of all types into the spotlight. We also learn about their film series to honor filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and how Vision Video is bringing film in physical media form back to the valley.