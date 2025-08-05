© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sculpture in Wildwood Cemetery, Amherst Cinema, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 5, 2025 at 10:53 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 takes a walk in Wildwood Cemetery.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250722_152052824.jpg
The Fabulous 413 takes a walk in Wildwood Cemetery.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We're focusing on the amazing 01002 today, which is the zip code for the People’s Republic of Amherst, because Amherst has a lot going on.

We take a walk in Wildwood Cemetery where former Amherst resident and artist Matt Mitchell has a brand new sculpture soon to be unveiled. We talk to Mitchell, cemetery director Rebebba Fricke and groundskeeper Silas Ball about bringing sculptures to surround the sepulchers and how this place of contemplation was meant to be of land conservation as well.

Not far from that resting place, Amherst Cinema’s silver screens are filled with the sounds of music and important pieces of music history on celluloid. We talk with George Myers, curator of the movie series “Sound and Vision,” which brings musical stories of all types into the spotlight. We also learn about their film series to honor filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and how Vision Video is bringing film in physical media form back to the valley.

And, from a kitchen table in Amherst, we head to the stars with Mr. Universe. Amherst astronomer Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College gives us the scoop on what’s happening with Betelgeuse. Here's a hint, it's gonna be explosive.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFILM & MOVIESVISUAL ARTSMr. UniverseSCIENCEMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith