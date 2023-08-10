Aug. 8th: Tanglewood on Parade LIVE!!

Today, the whole of Tanglewood's campus is getting ready for a showcase, where every group that's been sequestered on that large parcel of conserved land nestled between Lenox and Stockbridge delving deeper into their music comes together, and invites the greater community to come and experience some of what they've been working on.

It's the annual event Tanglewood on Parade. And we are talking with some of the folx involved live from the Tanglewood grounds.

We go backstage with our Tanglewood correspondent, Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart to explore the things the Pops have and will get up to in these waning weeks of the Tanglewood season and hear what inspires him at a time when the arts are still very slowly recovering from the barrage of COVID. We also meet Rachael Childers, who at present is the only woman in the BSO's brass section, and pick her brain about the parade itself and what makes this community event special. Tanglewood Music Center conducting fellow Armand Birk, who in addition to conducting in the evening's program, made a large life pivot in order to get to that point. And Amy Alderich from the Tanglewood grounds who organizes all of the grounds extra happenings, of which there are a copious amounts, and gets them to drier locations when the skies threaten the good time.

And will we get to see John Williams who will also be conducting this evening? We can still dream, can't we?