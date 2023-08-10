© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Aug. 8th: Tanglewood on Parade LIVE!!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 10, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT
Today, the whole of Tanglewood's campus is getting ready for a showcase, where every group that's been sequestered on that large parcel of conserved land nestled between Lenox and Stockbridge delving deeper into their music comes together, and invites the greater community to come and experience some of what they've been working on.

It's the annual event Tanglewood on Parade. And we are talking with some of the folx involved live from the Tanglewood grounds.

We go backstage with our Tanglewood correspondent, Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart to explore the things the Pops have and will get up to in these waning weeks of the Tanglewood season and hear what inspires him at a time when the arts are still very slowly recovering from the barrage of COVID. We also meet Rachael Childers, who at present is the only woman in the BSO's brass section, and pick her brain about the parade itself and what makes this community event special. Tanglewood Music Center conducting fellow Armand Birk, who in addition to conducting in the evening's program, made a large life pivot in order to get to that point. And Amy Alderich from the Tanglewood grounds who organizes all of the grounds extra happenings, of which there are a copious amounts, and gets them to drier locations when the skies threaten the good time.

And will we get to see John Williams who will also be conducting this evening? We can still dream, can't we?

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
