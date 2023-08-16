August 16th, 2023: Queer Spaces, Conjuring, and Kids Conquering The Media

Today we're joined by Ang Buxton and Mo Schweiger who are the producers of the Far Out Comedy Festival where from August 24-26th over forty stand-up comics, split between 10 Forward in Greenfield and The Majestic Saloon in Northampton. What’s interesting about this particular comedy festival is that not a single one of the comedians is a straight, cisgender, white man!

Far Out Comedy Festival will showcase and celebrate standup and drag performances from voices traditionally underrepresented in the comedy world, namely queer people, people of marginalized genders, and BIPOC performers.

And did you know that there was a community of CONJURERS here in Western Massachusetts? We’ll learn about the Valley Conjurers and the magic that they are bringing to Ludlow this weekend.

Plus, we'll introduce you to 3 of the 15 teenagers who spent the last 6 weeks here in our building at NEPM learning how to be radio producers, podcasters, photographers and journalists. We’ll hear about NEPM’s Media Lab from Jose Romero, Isabel Delarosa and Maggie Kocsmiersky.