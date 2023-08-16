© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

August 16th, 2023: Queer Spaces, Conjuring, and Kids Conquering The Media

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
Students from NEPM's Media Lab
Students from NEPM's Media Lab

Today we're joined by Ang Buxton and Mo Schweiger who are the producers of the Far Out Comedy Festival where from August 24-26th over forty stand-up comics, split between 10 Forward in Greenfield and The Majestic Saloon in Northampton. What’s interesting about this particular comedy festival is that not a single one of the comedians is a straight, cisgender, white man!

Far Out Comedy Festival will showcase and celebrate standup and drag performances from voices traditionally underrepresented in the comedy world, namely queer people, people of marginalized genders, and BIPOC performers.

And did you know that there was a community of CONJURERS here in Western Massachusetts? We’ll learn about the Valley Conjurers and the magic that they are bringing to Ludlow this weekend.

Plus, we'll introduce you to 3 of the 15 teenagers who spent the last 6 weeks here in our building at NEPM learning how to be radio producers, podcasters, photographers and journalists. We’ll hear about NEPM’s Media Lab from Jose Romero, Isabel Delarosa and Maggie Kocsmiersky.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTURELGBTQIA+MEDIA LAB
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
