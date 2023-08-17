August 17th, 2023: McGovern, M.C. Force, and Many Graces

Congressman McGovern was hoping for the week off but Monte bothered him on a junket to Kenya. We'll hear how U.S. tax dollars are being spent there.

And Local Hero farmer spotlight with Phil Korman from CISA on Many Graces Farm & Design in Hadley. We talk with Rebecca Maillet and Kel KomendaYou can learn more about the National Young Farmers Coalition and the One Million Acres Campaign, and hear about Many Graces crowdsourced fundraiser.

Then, Hip-Hop turns 50 this month. Jackalope in Springfield is hosting a 5-course wine dinner mixed with mix-tape to celebrate. We'll get a preview form Force aka Garrick Perry, Jackalope GM and Northampton City Councilor.