Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

August 17th, 2023: McGovern, M.C. Force, and Many Graces

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 17, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT
Congressman McGovern was hoping for the week off but Monte bothered him on a junket to Kenya. We'll hear how U.S. tax dollars are being spent there.

And Local Hero farmer spotlight with Phil Korman from CISA on Many Graces Farm & Design in Hadley. We talk with Rebecca Maillet and Kel KomendaYou can learn more about the National Young Farmers Coalition and the One Million Acres Campaign, and hear about Many Graces crowdsourced fundraiser.

Then, Hip-Hop turns 50 this month. Jackalope in Springfield is hosting a 5-course wine dinner mixed with mix-tape to celebrate. We'll get a preview form Force aka Garrick Perry, Jackalope GM and Northampton City Councilor.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
