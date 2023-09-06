© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

September 1st: Lilacs at high tea

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 6, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT
Franklin County alt-folk duo High Tea
Dan Little
Franklin County alt-folk duo High Tea

It's a good news/bad news sorta day.

In those mixed blessings is our lilac bushes, which look like they've seen better days. So we reach out to UMass Extension Plant Pathologist Nicholas Brazee to find out if this is a normal occurrence, or if something more sinister and flood related is happening. But what we find out about the plant and tree life in the area is far more alarming than we'd imagined.

And that knowledge surely needs a chaser. So we head to West Springfield where Table & Vine Ambassador Michael Quinlan comes to our rescue. There we explore a grape that is much maligned, even by ourselves.

Towards the good, for Live Music Friday Franklin County duo High Tea joins us this Bandcamp Friday, ahead of their show at Hawks & Reed on Sept. 2nd. They're delightful and powerful, and are a recent addition to the lineup for the River and Roads Festival coming to Easthampton on Sept 9th, where they'll share a stage with Dar Williams, Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls, and more.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSAGRICULTURECLIMATE CHANGEWINE & SPIRITSMUSICFESTIVALS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
