© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 15, 2024: LIVE from the new and improved Iron Horse Music Hall

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Parlor Room Executive Director Chris Freeman is very excited about the newly approved liquor license for the Iron Horse Music Hall.
1 of 5  — PXL_20240515_185934280.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Parlor Room Executive Director Chris Freeman is very excited about the newly approved liquor license for the Iron Horse Music Hall.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Rachaek and Vilray performing at the Iron Horse for the Fabulous 413 live broadcast.
2 of 5  — PXL_20240515_191812812.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Rachaek and Vilray performing at the Iron Horse for the Fabulous 413 live broadcast.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Singer-songwriter Taylor Ashton performing at the Iron Horse for the Fabulous 413 live broadcast.
3 of 5  — PXL_20240515_194823395.jpg
Singer-songwriter Taylor Ashton performing at the Iron Horse for the Fabulous 413 live broadcast.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Chris Freeman of The Parlor Room Collective and Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra cut the ribbon strung across the stage at the Iron Horse Music Hall. The Northampton, Massachusetts, venue has been shuttered since the pandemic, and is now under new ownership. Regular musical performances are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
4 of 5  — Iron Horse ribbon cutting
Chris Freeman of The Parlor Room Collective and Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra cut the ribbon strung across the stage at the Iron Horse Music Hall. The Northampton, Massachusetts, venue has been shuttered since the pandemic, and is now under new ownership. Regular musical performances are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
A new façade graces the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton, Massachusetts. The storied venue for folk, pop and jazz had been shuttered for years. It reopens under new ownership May 15, 2024.
5 of 5  — 20240513_115517.jpg
A new façade graces the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton, Massachusetts. The storied venue for folk, pop and jazz had been shuttered for years. It reopens under new ownership May 15, 2024.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM

We broadcast live from the opening show at the newly re-vamped and much improved Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton. We hear live music from opening night performers Rachael and Vilray and opener Taylor Ashton, and hear from Parlor Room Collective Executive Director Chris Freeman, and Iron Horse general manager Neal Robinson to celebrate the occasion. We discuss the importance of the venue to the area, peruse the litany of repairs and changes they've made to the bones of the space, and celebrate their newly approved liquor license!

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICLive Music Friday
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte