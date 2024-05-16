May 15, 2024: LIVE from the new and improved Iron Horse Music Hall

We broadcast live from the opening show at the newly re-vamped and much improved Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton. We hear live music from opening night performers Rachael and Vilray and opener Taylor Ashton, and hear from Parlor Room Collective Executive Director Chris Freeman, and Iron Horse general manager Neal Robinson to celebrate the occasion. We discuss the importance of the venue to the area, peruse the litany of repairs and changes they've made to the bones of the space, and celebrate their newly approved liquor license!