May 15, 2024: LIVE from the new and improved Iron Horse Music Hall
1 of 5 — PXL_20240515_185934280.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Parlor Room Executive Director Chris Freeman is very excited about the newly approved liquor license for the Iron Horse Music Hall.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
2 of 5 — PXL_20240515_191812812.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Rachaek and Vilray performing at the Iron Horse for the Fabulous 413 live broadcast.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
3 of 5 — PXL_20240515_194823395.jpg
Singer-songwriter Taylor Ashton performing at the Iron Horse for the Fabulous 413 live broadcast.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
4 of 5 — Iron Horse ribbon cutting
Chris Freeman of The Parlor Room Collective and Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra cut the ribbon strung across the stage at the Iron Horse Music Hall. The Northampton, Massachusetts, venue has been shuttered since the pandemic, and is now under new ownership. Regular musical performances are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
5 of 5 — 20240513_115517.jpg
A new façade graces the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton, Massachusetts. The storied venue for folk, pop and jazz had been shuttered for years. It reopens under new ownership May 15, 2024.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
We broadcast live from the opening show at the newly re-vamped and much improved Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton. We hear live music from opening night performers Rachael and Vilray and opener Taylor Ashton, and hear from Parlor Room Collective Executive Director Chris Freeman, and Iron Horse general manager Neal Robinson to celebrate the occasion. We discuss the importance of the venue to the area, peruse the litany of repairs and changes they've made to the bones of the space, and celebrate their newly approved liquor license!