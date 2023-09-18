Sept. 12th: Farm Stand and elections

Perhaps you are just as concerned about the plight of agriculture in our area. We've seen local farmers struggling through the far too frequent, too often inclement weather this year. As a state we've recognized that this is the time where community truly comes together.

Which is where the Farm Resilliency Fund comes in. The effort is intended to be a place to collect private funds to create grants for farms and farmers in need after the frosts and floods of this year. Today, the Resilliency Fund makes a large push to raise awareness for its mission and the needs of folx seeking their aid, which they're calling Farm Stand. They've *just* sent out the first round of relief checks and we talk with the current stewards of the fund Tim Garvin of The United Way of Central Mass and Megan Burke of The Community Foundation, as well as David DiLorenzo of Stone Soup Farm who has recently received one of those checks, and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll who along with Gov. Healey lead the push to develop the fund itself.

And for more information on that fund, you can head to

And it's an election day here in Springfield. We chat with NEPM's Adam Frenier about who's on the ballot for Mayor and City Councilor At-Large, and who actually comes out to vote these days.