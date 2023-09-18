© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sept. 12th: Farm Stand and elections

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
Tim Garvin of The United Way of Central Massachusetts (left) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Perhaps you are just as concerned about the plight of agriculture in our area. We've seen local farmers struggling through the far too frequent, too often inclement weather this year. As a state we've recognized that this is the time where community truly comes together.

Which is where the Farm Resilliency Fund comes in. The effort is intended to be a place to collect private funds to create grants for farms and farmers in need after the frosts and floods of this year. Today, the Resilliency Fund makes a large push to raise awareness for its mission and the needs of folx seeking their aid, which they're calling Farm Stand. They've *just* sent out the first round of relief checks and we talk with the current stewards of the fund Tim Garvin of The United Way of Central Mass and Megan Burke of The Community Foundation, as well as David DiLorenzo of Stone Soup Farm who has recently received one of those checks, and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll who along with Gov. Healey lead the push to develop the fund itself.

And for more information on that fund, you can head to

And it's an election day here in Springfield. We chat with NEPM's Adam Frenier about who's on the ballot for Mayor and City Councilor At-Large, and who actually comes out to vote these days.

The Fabulous 413
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith