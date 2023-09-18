© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sept. 14th: Modern Climate

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
Instrument cases encountered during Modern English's NEPM appearance
1 of 4  — Mode Eng Bass:Fab413
Instrument cases encountered during Modern English's NEPM appearance
Erin O'Neill / NEPM
U.S. Representative Jim McGovern meets with farm manager Kerry Taylor at Brookfield Farm in Amherst, Massachusetts.
2 of 4  — Jim McGovern at Brookfield Farm
U.S. Representative Jim McGovern meets with farm manager Kerry Taylor at Brookfield Farm in Amherst, Massachusetts.
Karen Brown / NEPM
(from right) Jacob Nelson from CISA and Trouble E.A.G Mendeson join Monte in...studio
3 of 4  — trouble and jacob.jpg
(from right) Jacob Nelson from CISA and Trouble E.A.G Mendeson join Monte in...studio
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
The Band Modern English performing at the NEPM studios
4 of 4  — Modern at NEPM.jpg
The Band Modern English performing at the NEPM studios
Erin O'Neill / NEPM

In a week where we've seen fundraising for farmers and the heavy rains take their toll on the local water supply, it's hard not to have climate change on our minds these days.

Rep. Jim McGovern is especially feeling this at the moment. With the rains doing massive damage in Leominster this week, the congressman now has both ends of his district directly impacted by flooding. And with the House coming back in session, but facing yet another possible shutdown, we'd say there's a lot on his plate these days.

If you're looking at all of these occurrences and wondering if there are ways you can help, the answer is a resounding yes. And if you aren't sure where to start with that help, CISA is here to help. Next week sees the launch of Climate Change and Farming Week, where local farms and agriculturally-minded organizations are all coming together to teach folx ways in which we can better prepare ourselves for this changing Climate landscape. CISA's own Jacob Nelson and Stephen Taranto drop in to tell us what to expect in their upcoming week of locally focused education.

And if all that was a bit much, maybe you'd like to reminisce on better times long gone by. Or perhaps you're just recollecting a song with that line in its lyrics made by legends of New Wave, or Post-punk depending on which side of that bread you'd like to butter. Lucky for you, we can get that earworm directly from Modern English, who stop by the NEPM studios ahead of their show at Hawk & Reed this Saturday, Sept 16th. We hear about their enduring careers and their latest album and get a bonus Live Music day this week.

A balm for our weather ills for sure.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICENVIRONMENTGOVERNMENT & POLITICSAGRICULTURECLIMATE CHANGE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith