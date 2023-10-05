© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sept. 20th: Art strikes OK

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 5, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT
Six people sit on a bench with their backs to the camera, gazing at a wall on which 4 evenly spaced art pieces are positioned
courtesy of the UMass Museum of Contemporary Art
Patrons take in the art at the UMass Museum of Contemporary Art

We're elaborating today.

Which is ironic since our resident wordster, Emily Brewster, senior editor at local dictionary Merriam-Webster, has us take a closer look at acronyms. In addition to finding out that they are different from initialism, we run down a few that have become common parlance and tease out what their original meanings were.

And it's good that we get this refresher because the local chapter of SAG-AFRTRA is planning a demonstration in Pulaski Park as part of the union's overall strike that's been going on for most of the summer. But what exactly is the organization asking of Hollywood, and how does that affect us as consumers of media? We'll ask actor Gary Gallone about some of the finer details of the strike that may have been getting glossed over in the hubbub.

Also, the UMass Museum of Contemporary Art is preparing to open three exhibits this week all at once! These will a multitude of areas including connecting current pieces of the museum's collection with current artists in the area. We speak with museum director Amanda Herman about the choice to center immigrant stories in this season's displays and encouraging new curators within their programs.

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS FILM & MOVIES EDUCATION HIGHER EDUCATION VISUAL ARTS
