Sept. 20th: Art strikes OK

We're elaborating today.

Which is ironic since our resident wordster, Emily Brewster, senior editor at local dictionary Merriam-Webster, has us take a closer look at acronyms. In addition to finding out that they are different from initialism, we run down a few that have become common parlance and tease out what their original meanings were.

And it's good that we get this refresher because the local chapter of SAG-AFRTRA is planning a demonstration in Pulaski Park as part of the union's overall strike that's been going on for most of the summer. But what exactly is the organization asking of Hollywood, and how does that affect us as consumers of media? We'll ask actor Gary Gallone about some of the finer details of the strike that may have been getting glossed over in the hubbub.

Also, the UMass Museum of Contemporary Art is preparing to open three exhibits this week all at once! These will a multitude of areas including connecting current pieces of the museum's collection with current artists in the area. We speak with museum director Amanda Herman about the choice to center immigrant stories in this season's displays and encouraging new curators within their programs.