Sept. 22nd: LIVE from Fresh Grass!

We do love a good festival around here. So we're broadcasting live from just outside the Mass MoCA campus in North Adams as they get ready to open up The Fresh Grass Festival!

We'll speak to Founder and President and Executive Director of FreshGrass Foundation Chris Wadsworth, Curator of Performing Arts + Film, MASS MoCA/Strategic and Artistic Adviser for the FreshGrass Foundation Rachel Chanoff, General Manager for Performing Arts & Film at Mass MoCA Addison McDonald, and Fresh Grass curator Ollie Chenoff, and hear performances from Becky Buller with Ned Luberecki, and Mr. Sun, featuring fiddle legend Darol Anger.