Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sept. 22nd: LIVE from Fresh Grass!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 5, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT
Outside Studio 9 at The Porches in North Adams, the Fabulous 413 team and guests prepare for the live show
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
We do love a good festival around here. So we're broadcasting live from just outside the Mass MoCA campus in North Adams as they get ready to open up The Fresh Grass Festival!

We'll speak to Founder and President and Executive Director of FreshGrass Foundation Chris Wadsworth, Curator of Performing Arts + Film, MASS MoCA/Strategic and Artistic Adviser for the FreshGrass Foundation Rachel Chanoff, General Manager for Performing Arts & Film at Mass MoCA Addison McDonald, and Fresh Grass curator Ollie Chenoff, and hear performances from Becky Buller with Ned Luberecki, and Mr. Sun, featuring fiddle legend Darol Anger.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
