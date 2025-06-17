Live music with Melanie A. Davis, filmmaker Christian Banda, animator Zulfiqar Manzi
We're headed to the screen to meet the young local Black western Mass. creatives putting their work on it.
We speak with Zulfiqar Manzi, creator, producer, and writer of “The Matumbilas,” an animated series about a young Tanzanian family inspired by his own experiences in Springfield. As his show reaches two African-based platforms, kweliTV and AfroWatch, and we hear from the man himself about the changes that’s brought in his work and more.
We also get to see a new production company emerge into the light with a fantastic script to boot. Christian Banda comes to the studios to talk about his past season writing a screenplay inspired by Polish cinema, the lessons learned from his first short film that he brings with him, and how the community can be a part of bringing his newest project, “The Decalogue,” to life.
And, for Live Music Friday, indie-tinged jazzy Americana heads to the Marigold Theater June 13, in the sounds of Melanie A. Davis and The Madness. Her fourth full-length album, “Noctalgia,” is a love letter to the fading night sky that’s slowly “disappearing” from us due to climate change, and we hear how the 10-track collection runs from doo-wop, to honkytonk, and everywhere in between and beyond.