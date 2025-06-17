© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live music with Melanie A. Davis, filmmaker Christian Banda, animator Zulfiqar Manzi

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 17, 2025 at 1:11 PM EDT
Melanie A. Davis joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Melanie A. Davis joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We're headed to the screen to meet the young local Black western Mass. creatives putting their work on it.

We speak with Zulfiqar Manzi, creator, producer, and writer of “The Matumbilas,” an animated series about a young Tanzanian family inspired by his own experiences in Springfield. As his show reaches two African-based platforms, kweliTV and AfroWatch, and we hear from the man himself about the changes that’s brought in his work and more.

We also get to see a new production company emerge into the light with a fantastic script to boot. Christian Banda comes to the studios to talk about his past season writing a screenplay inspired by Polish cinema, the lessons learned from his first short film that he brings with him, and how the community can be a part of bringing his newest project, “The Decalogue,” to life.

And, for Live Music Friday, indie-tinged jazzy Americana heads to the Marigold Theater June 13, in the sounds of Melanie A. Davis and The Madness. Her fourth full-length album, “Noctalgia,” is a love letter to the fading night sky that’s slowly “disappearing” from us due to climate change, and we hear how the 10-track collection runs from doo-wop, to honkytonk, and everywhere in between and beyond.

Creator of "The Matumbilas," Zulfiqar Manzi
Filmmaker Christian Banda
Live music with Melanie A. Davis

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE Live Music Sessions MUSIC FILM & MOVIES VISUAL ARTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
