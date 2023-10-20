© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 12th: To Look Forward

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
John Cleary and His Monster Gentleman at the Green River Festival in 2023
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
John Cleary and His Monster Gentleman at the Green River Festival in 2023

Changes are constantly afoot.

It's in the possibility that the MCAS may not hold as much weight as it used to. The Massachusetts Teachers Association is currently collecting signatures to put a measure for just this purpose on the 2024 ballot, but not everyone agrees with this trajectory. We speak with Mary Tamer of Democrats for Education Reform about the importance of the test not just as diagnostic tool, and the possible pitfalls of removing the test as a graduation requirement.

It is also in a beloved local festival that is seeing new leadership. It's just been announced that local music booking firm DSP Shows has purchased the Green River Festival, and will be holding the event at the Franklin Fairgrounds for the next five years. So we check in with Jim Olsen of Signature Sounds, previous owner of the festival, and John Sanders of DSP show about what this sale means for the festival in our area, as well as in years to come.

And in our weekly talk with Representative Jim McGovern, we address the recent conflict in Israel and your questions thereof, as well as the general unrest simmering in congress.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSFESTIVALSEDUCATIONMUSIC
Stay Connected
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith