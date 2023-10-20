Oct. 12th: To Look Forward

Changes are constantly afoot.

It's in the possibility that the MCAS may not hold as much weight as it used to. The Massachusetts Teachers Association is currently collecting signatures to put a measure for just this purpose on the 2024 ballot, but not everyone agrees with this trajectory. We speak with Mary Tamer of Democrats for Education Reform about the importance of the test not just as diagnostic tool, and the possible pitfalls of removing the test as a graduation requirement.

It is also in a beloved local festival that is seeing new leadership. It's just been announced that local music booking firm DSP Shows has purchased the Green River Festival, and will be holding the event at the Franklin Fairgrounds for the next five years. So we check in with Jim Olsen of Signature Sounds, previous owner of the festival, and John Sanders of DSP show about what this sale means for the festival in our area, as well as in years to come.

And in our weekly talk with Representative Jim McGovern, we address the recent conflict in Israel and your questions thereof, as well as the general unrest simmering in congress.