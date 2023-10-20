Oct. 19th: All politics, all the time.

It's a politics double header today!

We meet the other hopeful for Greenfield's top seat, Chair of the Ways & Means committee Ginny Desorgher, as we make our way through all 14 of the participants in mayoral races across western Massachusetts. She brings with her numbers, passion, and receipts as we ask about the school budget cuts that have just occurred, issues with housing, and her journey into local governance in general.

And it's time for our weekly check-in with Congressman Jim McGovern. The House of Representatives is still without a speaker, which leaves the legistlative unit's capabilities massively hobbled, and we discover exactly what that means at a time where many of our allies are seeking aid and a humanitarian crisis and war loom on Israels horizon.