© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 19th: All politics, all the time.

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Candidate for Greenfield Mayor Ginny Desorgher (right) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 at the new Greenfield Public Library
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
Candidate for Greenfield Mayor Ginny Desorgher (right) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 at the new Greenfield Public Library

It's a politics double header today!

We meet the other hopeful for Greenfield's top seat, Chair of the Ways & Means committee Ginny Desorgher, as we make our way through all 14 of the participants in mayoral races across western Massachusetts. She brings with her numbers, passion, and receipts as we ask about the school budget cuts that have just occurred, issues with housing, and her journey into local governance in general.

And it's time for our weekly check-in with Congressman Jim McGovern. The House of Representatives is still without a speaker, which leaves the legistlative unit's capabilities massively hobbled, and we discover exactly what that means at a time where many of our allies are seeking aid and a humanitarian crisis and war loom on Israels horizon.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Stay Connected
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith