© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct 20th: There's Something Happening Here

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Eggtooth Productions: A Happening
1 of 3  — HAPPENING 3.jpg
Eggtooth Productions: A Happening
Shea Theater
Eggtooth Productions: A Happening
2 of 3  — HAPPENING 2.jpg
Eggtooth Productions: A Happening
Shea Theater
Eggtooth Productions: A Happening
3 of 3  — HAPPENING 1.jpg
Eggtooth Productions: A Happening
Shea Theater

Eggtooth Production's Linda McInerney and the band Cloudbelly talk about A Happening III, happening in Turners Falls. After two successful years, Cloudgaze and Eggtooth Productions return for a two-day multi-arts festival immersing participants in an intimate theatrical world of myth, magic and mystery inspired by Ovid's epic poem.
A true interdisciplinary feat, this festival brings over 30 local performance artists, actors, musicians, and dancers together to stage original work. Featured Valley performers include: Lori Holmes Clark, Jack Golden, Lindel Hart, Marina Goldman, Sam V. Perry, Joshua Ruder, K Adler, Rebecca Schrader, Ashley Kramer, and Tim Kukharchuk. Set within large-scale installations constructed throughout the Shea Theater Arts Center, monsters, heroes, nymphs, dryads, satyrs, mortals, deities, and other fantastical beings wander through the dark maze of the building, passing through stone gardens, enchanted forests, sensual, twisted underworlds, banquets, piles of bones, seas of fabric, light, sound, and more.

And from NEPM Media Lab-Maggie Kocsmiersky. She's a recent graduate from Central High School in Springfield, and is now attending the Fashion Institute of Technology. Maggie is speaking with Mychal [michael] Connolly Senior, a Springfield resident and the author of "Moo, Loo & Kayla Do Lemonade”-the story of some entrepreneurial kids who learn a lot about business while selling lemonade. Connolly himself is a business owner. He owns a mobile billboard company -- trucks covered in advertisements that you might’ve seen driving in and around the Valley.

Plus a Wine Thunderdome tasting the spooky season flavors of orange wines at Provisions with Benson Hyde and Zack.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMEDIA LABWINE & SPIRITSTHEATER
Stay Connected
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith