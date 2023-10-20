Oct 20th: There's Something Happening Here

Eggtooth Production's Linda McInerney and the band Cloudbelly talk about A Happening III, happening in Turners Falls. After two successful years, Cloudgaze and Eggtooth Productions return for a two-day multi-arts festival immersing participants in an intimate theatrical world of myth, magic and mystery inspired by Ovid's epic poem.

A true interdisciplinary feat, this festival brings over 30 local performance artists, actors, musicians, and dancers together to stage original work. Featured Valley performers include: Lori Holmes Clark, Jack Golden, Lindel Hart, Marina Goldman, Sam V. Perry, Joshua Ruder, K Adler, Rebecca Schrader, Ashley Kramer, and Tim Kukharchuk. Set within large-scale installations constructed throughout the Shea Theater Arts Center, monsters, heroes, nymphs, dryads, satyrs, mortals, deities, and other fantastical beings wander through the dark maze of the building, passing through stone gardens, enchanted forests, sensual, twisted underworlds, banquets, piles of bones, seas of fabric, light, sound, and more.

And from NEPM Media Lab-Maggie Kocsmiersky. She's a recent graduate from Central High School in Springfield, and is now attending the Fashion Institute of Technology. Maggie is speaking with Mychal [michael] Connolly Senior, a Springfield resident and the author of "Moo, Loo & Kayla Do Lemonade”-the story of some entrepreneurial kids who learn a lot about business while selling lemonade. Connolly himself is a business owner. He owns a mobile billboard company -- trucks covered in advertisements that you might’ve seen driving in and around the Valley.

Plus a Wine Thunderdome tasting the spooky season flavors of orange wines at Provisions with Benson Hyde and Zack.