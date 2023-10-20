Sept. 29, 2023: Cab Franc Queertivity

It is genuinely fascinating the ways in which we come together.

It's in a new event specifically designed for the BIPOC LGBTQIA+ community. And although that seems like a long set of initials to decipher, we bring organizer Red Jasper into the studio to talk about their event Queertivity, happening this evening in Easthampton. They help us to understand the power of building artistic network and neighborhood especially within and for marginalized peoples.

And it's in the way our leisure can also become education. We head to Lenox to focus on an often overlooked grape for a Wine Thunderdome-come workshop with Allison Slute of The Cab Franc Chronicles. She's hosting a tasting and class about the varietal at Dare Bottleshop & Provisions, so we head west into the mountains to not only learn about the grape, but to have Mary and Ben Daire help us with what is perhaps our largest Thunderdome to date.