Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
Sept. 29, 2023: Cab Franc Queertivity

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
(from left) Mary Daire, Ben Daire, and Allison Slute of The Cab Franc Chronicles at Dare Bottleshop & Provisions in Lenox
(from left) Mario Marsz, Red Jasper, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
It is genuinely fascinating the ways in which we come together.

It's in a new event specifically designed for the BIPOC LGBTQIA+ community. And although that seems like a long set of initials to decipher, we bring organizer Red Jasper into the studio to talk about their event Queertivity, happening this evening in Easthampton. They help us to understand the power of building artistic network and neighborhood especially within and for marginalized peoples.

And it's in the way our leisure can also become education. We head to Lenox to focus on an often overlooked grape for a Wine Thunderdome-come workshop with Allison Slute of The Cab Franc Chronicles. She's hosting a tasting and class about the varietal at Dare Bottleshop & Provisions, so we head west into the mountains to not only learn about the grape, but to have Mary and Ben Daire help us with what is perhaps our largest Thunderdome to date.

ARTS & CULTURE, WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS, MUSIC, EDUCATION, WINE & SPIRITS, LGBTQIA+
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
