© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 23rd: Kitten Ronin

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 23, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
One of the many cats up for adoption at Dakin Humane Society Animal Shelter in Springfield.
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
One of the many cats up for adoption at Dakin Humane Society Animal Shelter in Springfield.

What we need is something fluffy.

So we head over toDakin Humane Society’s Animal Shelter in Springfield. Over the past few years, the facility has broadened its offerings to include veterinary services, a thrift store, and more. We speak with director Meg Talbert and media relations and development specialist Lee Chambers about the many services the center provides as they continue to find themselves being over-burdened and over-extended by the sheer volume of animals that the shelter handles.

And that fluff is in the cosmos also. Mr. Universe, Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed, tells us of ronin bodies that have been discovered in Orion’s nebula and what that could mean for space travel and how we encounter new planets and moons in the heavens. He also encourages you to seethe latest Scorsese movie.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSANIMALSSCIENCECONSERVATIONFILM & MOVIES
Stay Connected
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith