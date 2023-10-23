Oct. 23rd: Kitten Ronin

What we need is something fluffy.

So we head over toDakin Humane Society’s Animal Shelter in Springfield. Over the past few years, the facility has broadened its offerings to include veterinary services, a thrift store, and more. We speak with director Meg Talbert and media relations and development specialist Lee Chambers about the many services the center provides as they continue to find themselves being over-burdened and over-extended by the sheer volume of animals that the shelter handles.

And that fluff is in the cosmos also. Mr. Universe, Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed, tells us of ronin bodies that have been discovered in Orion’s nebula and what that could mean for space travel and how we encounter new planets and moons in the heavens. He also encourages you to seethe latest Scorsese movie.