Oct. 24, 2023: A Challenger, a collaboration

We’re still striving to speak with each of the mayoral candidates in contested races in western Mass. Our next stop is Springfield, where former city councilor Justin Hurst and his campaign are taking on 4-term incumbent, Dominic Sarno. At our studios we get to chat with him about ARPA funds, the housing crisis, policing, his plans for the city, and where the good pies in the city of firsts are.

And we’re always excited when young folx find their passion. Two organizations, alike in stature, have come together to make sure more of those passions get fostered. The Youth Performance Festival has been happening for years, but this year marks the first time that they’ve teamed up with Make-It Springfield to spread their resources to Hampden County. We speak with program director Kelly Silliman, and actor/mentor for the festival Deveir Cockett about what happens when these dreams do not have to be deferred, as they prepare for a program presentation in Springfield this weekend.