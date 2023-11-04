Oct. 27th: Sir Phipps of the Riverland Festival

So much to do today!

We find ourselves in discovering the bounties being stored and picked at a women owned, women run farm as they transition their fall crops into their winter stores. Riverland Farm in Sunderland is exploring what the land can give us and we get to talk with owner Emily Landeck about the impact of the summer rains, shifting away from CSAs to wholesale, and some of the freedoms that actually allows them.

And speaking of harvests, Leverett Village Co-op will host it’s first Fall Harvest Festival this weekend. The event will have food, hay rides, demonstrations, and plenty of other activities from 11-4 on Sunday, Oct. 29th. We head up to the only store in Leverett to find out about what fun things we can get up to with the general manager at the co-op, Ken Washburn. And maybe we sneak in a very pretty Spanish red in for good measure.

We continue our showcase of this summer’s Media Lab Fellows and their series “Books for Young People”, This time Jeremiah Merced interviews Fabulous 413 host Kaliis Smith about the book she co-authored, “Sir Morien: A Tale of a Knight of the Round Table”.

And Louis Phipps joins us for Live Music Friday. A participant in one of the early years of the Youth Performance Festival we learned about earlier this week, Louie started his musical journey at 6 on ukelele, but in as much time has adopted guitar as his main instrument, and has 2 albums to show for his efforts. He celebrates the release of the second album, “Under The Sky We Play” on Oct 27 at The Parlor Room in Northampton.