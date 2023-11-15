© 2023 New England Public Media

Nov. 3, 2023: Celebrate new consciousness

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST
There’s all sorts of festivities to get excited about today!

We head to Lenox, where ourDare Bottleshop & Provisions is about to celebrate it’s 2nd anniversary. In addition to the many delights they have in store for folx this weekend, Mary and Ben Daire take us on a tour through the styles of a grape that is often highlighted around this time of year: Beaujolais.

We’ll meet the latest addition to the NEPM jazz host line up: legendary bassist Avery Sharpe, in an interview we brought to the recent NEPM open house with NEPM newsroom legend, senior reporter Kari Njiri. Starting on November 3rd, Avery Sharpe will be hosting Fridays for Jazz a la Mode, and their conversation explores his origins in jazz as well as what he’d like to bring to our airwaves.

Our showcase of the work the Media Lab has done this summer concludes with Serenitee Graham’s interview of Hannah Moushabeck’s “Homeland: My Father Dreams of Palestine”, which now has much different impact, from the summer when this initially take place, so we also have an addendum of sorts from the author herself.

And after all of that, we need to dance.Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness or BCUC got started just a stone’s throw from Desmond Tutu’s home in Soweto South Africa, but they’ve brought their afro-psychedelic future punk to the area for two shows, including one on Nov. 4th at Gateway City Arts. We somehow manage to cram their high octane movement inducing rhythms into our studios for Live Music Friday to inject a little energy into our weekends as well.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
