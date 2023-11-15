Nov. 3, 2023: Celebrate new consciousness

There’s all sorts of festivities to get excited about today!

We head to Lenox, where ourDare Bottleshop & Provisions is about to celebrate it’s 2nd anniversary. In addition to the many delights they have in store for folx this weekend, Mary and Ben Daire take us on a tour through the styles of a grape that is often highlighted around this time of year: Beaujolais.

We’ll meet the latest addition to the NEPM jazz host line up: legendary bassist Avery Sharpe, in an interview we brought to the recent NEPM open house with NEPM newsroom legend, senior reporter Kari Njiri. Starting on November 3rd, Avery Sharpe will be hosting Fridays for Jazz a la Mode, and their conversation explores his origins in jazz as well as what he’d like to bring to our airwaves.

Our showcase of the work the Media Lab has done this summer concludes with Serenitee Graham’s interview of Hannah Moushabeck’s “Homeland: My Father Dreams of Palestine”, which now has much different impact, from the summer when this initially take place, so we also have an addendum of sorts from the author herself.

And after all of that, we need to dance.Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness or BCUC got started just a stone’s throw from Desmond Tutu’s home in Soweto South Africa, but they’ve brought their afro-psychedelic future punk to the area for two shows, including one on Nov. 4th at Gateway City Arts. We somehow manage to cram their high octane movement inducing rhythms into our studios for Live Music Friday to inject a little energy into our weekends as well.