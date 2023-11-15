Oct 30th: All things in flux

Change is in the air.

We’re helping people make room for loss. Out in the Berkshires, Latinas 413 have teamed up with both Hot Plate Brewing Company and the Berkshire Historical Society to bring Dia de los Muertos celebrations to Pittsfield. We speak with Liliana Atanacio, America Lopez, Tanya Romero, and Laura Cabrera of the newly minted non-profit, as well as head brewer at Hot Plate, Sarah Real, about transferring the traditions they’ve known to the place they’ve made home.

We’re also adjusting people’s perspectives of community spaces. We head to Holyoke, where The Wistariahurst Museum is about to end its spooky season programming and prepare its own Dia de los Muertos ofrenda. Director Megan Seiler takes us through the history of the building, and manages to show us some of what it will present in the future. And we attempt a little ghost hunting, as ‘tis the season.

And we’re discovering the places that allow us a little rest. The news has been overwhelming as of late, and Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed finds some solace in the grandness of space and science, some of which is portrayed in a short film. Perhaps the cosmos could be key in making humanity more humane? We can certainly hope so.