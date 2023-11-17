© 2023 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Nov. 16th: A study in corn and moving feet

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
(from left) Grace Cipollone, a junior and activist at UMass Amherst, Laura Sylvester, Public Policy Manager at The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
(from left) Grace Cipollone, a junior and activist at UMass Amherst, Laura Sylvester, Public Policy Manager at The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios

The March for the Food Bank 14 begins this coming Monday, Nov 20th. One person who has been on nearly all of those marches is our weekly conduit to Capitol Hill: Rep. Jim McGovern. So this week, we’re talking frankly about hunger, how we combat it, and how that drives him to walk all 43 miles from Springfield to Greenfield to raise not just local, but national awareness to the issue of hunger.

Because the facts are that many are going hungry right beneath our noses. One of those populations is students at public colleges and universities. We speak with Grace Cippolone, a current junior at Umass working with Students for Anti-Hunger, and Laura Sylvester,Public Policy Manager for the Food Bank of Western Mass who has been helping the students in their multiple endeavors including the re-opening of the UMass campus food pantry, which was closed at the beginning of the pandemic. They explain the insideous nature of hunger on campus, some solutions they are pursuing including with their swipe program, and some initiatives they’d like to see the school take in order to address the growing problem.

And because we all need a little more music and lightness, we chat from afar with Corn Mo, who’ll take the stage at The Divine Theater on Friday, November 17th. A multi-instrumentalist who covers a plethora of genres from Hair metal, to classical, we talk to him about his musical journey, from accordion, to Tragedy, and the musicals he’s made along the way.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
