Nov. 6, 2023: Chicopee hopefuls and moon jazz

It’s the night before elections and all through the area everyone is stirring.

In our continuing efforts to talk with each of the candidates in contested mayoral contests, we reach one last stop. City Councilor Delmarina Lopez seeks the seat for Chicopee and joins us in studio to explain her vision for the city, her insights from being the first woman on city council in 10 years (and the first BIPOC person in nearly as long), and the direction the community has been asking her for.

We hear from Mr. Universe, Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed about how cosmic bodies crashing together caused the Earth to birth our moon, what changes that made to Earth itself, and some of the previous theories about the process.

And we’re walking in music in the Berkshires. The Berkshire Jazz Sprawl starts today and goes through Nov. 12th at various locations in the south of the westmost county in the Baystate. We speak with Ed Bride, director of Berkshires Jazz about creating a culture for jazz to thrive in the mountains and sharing a love for the genre with everyone.