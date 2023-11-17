© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 6, 2023: Chicopee hopefuls and moon jazz

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 17, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Lopez shaking the hand of local resident, Brenda M. Robles, at a coffee meet-and-greet she held at Bernardino's bakery in Octo
1 of 3  — delmarina lopez Bernardinos.jpg
Lopez shaking the hand of local resident, Brenda M. Robles, at a coffee meet-and-greet she held at Bernardino's bakery in October.
Lucila Santana / Submitted
2 of 3  — 23NEPM-2023 Open House-Kaliis, Monte and Mr. Bride.jpg
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
Mr. Universe (Dr. Salman Hameed, on left) and Monte Belmonte laughing.
3 of 3  — Universe Mar 13.jpg
Mr. Universe (Dr. Salman Hameed, on left) and Monte Belmonte cracking up.
Courtesy Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

It’s the night before elections and all through the area everyone is stirring.

In our continuing efforts to talk with each of the candidates in contested mayoral contests, we reach one last stop. City Councilor Delmarina Lopez seeks the seat for Chicopee and joins us in studio to explain her vision for the city, her insights from being the first woman on city council in 10 years (and the first BIPOC person in nearly as long), and the direction the community has been asking her for.

We hear from Mr. Universe, Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed about how cosmic bodies crashing together caused the Earth to birth our moon, what changes that made to Earth itself, and some of the previous theories about the process.

And we’re walking in music in the Berkshires. The Berkshire Jazz Sprawl starts today and goes through Nov. 12th at various locations in the south of the westmost county in the Baystate. We speak with Ed Bride, director of Berkshires Jazz about creating a culture for jazz to thrive in the mountains and sharing a love for the genre with everyone.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSJAZZ & WORLDMUSICSCIENCEEDUCATIONFESTIVALS
Stay Connected
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith