Nov. 29, 2023: We speak of the trees

Bring on the lorax, cause we’re headed for the trees!

First a dairy farm of yore that now grows Christmas trees and agrotourism in Hancock. Ioka Valley Farm has been focused on all the trees can give us, from holiday delights to maple treats, and more. We speak with Missy Leab about keeping visitors at the farm year round, and how the concerns of agriculture are different when your crop is arboreal.

Then we put the real trees aside to check out the bespoke offerings at the Festival of Trees. The event raises money for the Springfield Boys & Girls Club each year, with businesses, families, and individuals all contributing themed decorated trees to the event, which are then raffled off to the public when the display is over. We speak with event chairperson Stacy Magiera about her favorites, the longevity of the event, and why she’s stayed involved with the festival for two decades.

Plus Mr. Universe, Hampshire College Astronomer/professor Salman Hameed, puts on his film buff hat to chat about the latest film of one of his institution’s most famous alums: Ken Burns.