Nov. 30, 2023: Resistance on stage

Stages and performance have always been a hub of resistance.

We see it in two Argentinean Maestros making their way across New England teaching their craft to the young old and everyone in-between. Cesar Lerner and Marcello Moguilevsky have been playing music together for over 40 years, during which their klezmer based sound has snowballed into so much more, bringing along with it the many influences they’ve encountered along the way. Between their many shows in the area, We hear a taste of them in the studios, while also getting a chance to chat with the duo about the recent elections in their home country, and what that means for art and artists when they return.

We witness it in the manipulation of gender whose siren call was too strong to ignore. Joe Dulude II has done makeup for Broadway, film, and beyond, but came to his own drag much later in life. That drag persona takes over The Shea Theater in Turners Dec. 1 & 2nd for “A Drag for the Holidays”. Mr. Drag is much more than just a personality, however, and we discover how playing with gender can expand everyone’s horizons.

And our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGoverngives us a March for The Food Bank post-mortem and more.