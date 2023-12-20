© 2023 New England Public Media

Nov. 30, 2023: Resistance on stage

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST
Marcello Moguilevsky (left) on recorder and Cesar Lerner on accordion perform at the NEPM studios
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
Marcello Moguilevsky (left) on recorder and Cesar Lerner on accordion perform at the NEPM studios

Stages and performance have always been a hub of resistance.

We see it in two Argentinean Maestros making their way across New England teaching their craft to the young old and everyone in-between. Cesar Lerner and Marcello Moguilevsky have been playing music together for over 40 years, during which their klezmer based sound has snowballed into so much more, bringing along with it the many influences they’ve encountered along the way. Between their many shows in the area, We hear a taste of them in the studios, while also getting a chance to chat with the duo about the recent elections in their home country, and what that means for art and artists when they return.

We witness it in the manipulation of gender whose siren call was too strong to ignore. Joe Dulude II has done makeup for Broadway, film, and beyond, but came to his own drag much later in life. That drag persona takes over The Shea Theater in Turners Dec. 1 & 2nd for “A Drag for the Holidays”. Mr. Drag is much more than just a personality, however, and we discover how playing with gender can expand everyone’s horizons.

And our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGoverngives us a March for The Food Bank post-mortem and more.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
