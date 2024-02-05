© 2024 New England Public Media

Dec. 15, 2023: In a holiday mood

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 5, 2024 at 7:19 PM EST
Kimaya Diggs (left) joins the hosts of The Fabulous 413 at the NEPM Studios
1 of 3  — Kimaya Holiday: Fab413
Table & Wine Ambassador Michael Quinlan (right) discusses the qualities of sparkling wine with Monte Belmonte at Table & Vine's flagship location in West Springfield.
2 of 3  — Quinlan TNV Champers: Fab413
3 of 3  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

The end of the year brings with it all sorts of celebrations.

Some are the kind we make for ourselves. The Holiday Queer BIPOC Makers Market in Holyoke this Saturday, Dec 16th is one such endeavor. At a time when we are actively encouraging folks to think more locally with their spending this giving season, this particular market is shining light on those creators that may not be as illuminated as others. We speak with organizer Ebbie Russell, about making this market accessible on both sides of the table, and how vital it is to see oneself when opening one’s wallet.

Speaking of making the celebrations you want to see in the world, local singer songwriter Kimaya Diggs is hosting her 3rd Annual Kimaya Diggs and Friends Holiday show at The Drake in Amherst this Saturday as well. She joins us for Live Music Friday and elaborates on what makes a good holiday song and why making this seasonal festivity has become so important.

Any celebration around this time of year needs bubbles, so we head out to West Springfield to enjoy sparkling wine with Table & Vine Wine Ambassador Michael Quinlan. No not champagne, but cremeaux as we learn in this session of the Tina Turner Wine Thunderdome. But we also discover how much flavor those without the appellation can still pack into a glass.

And Congressman Jim McGovern, though a day late, is no less passionate about his positions on Capital Hill as we hear about the many confrontations he’s encountered on the house floor in these last days of the body being in session.

