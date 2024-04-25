April 24, 2024: Lite Light Secrets

What does it mean to keep things hidden, and what are the effects it has on people? These are the questions that led NEPM’s own Karen Brown to write, produce and host a new podcast, “The Secrets We Keep.” She tells us about the five episode series that explores societal taboos surrounding sexual and gender orientation, abortion, money, and family scandals.

It’s no secret that someone has taken over Gateway City Artsin Holyoke. After longtime consideration, co-directors and founders of the entertainment venue have decided to transition ownership to Holyoke-based alternative school, LightHouse. We talk to Gateway City Arts co-directors and co-founders Lori Divine and Vitek Kruta about selling their business and chat with LightHouse Executive Director Catherine Gobron and Assistant Director Carlos Peña about what’s possible from this expansion.

And, our resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, untangles a listener question about homonyms, and homophones, and homographs…