April 22, 2024: Pizza di Terra

Earth Day, SMRF day!

We take a trip to Springfield Materials Recycling Facility, the place where your blue bin stuff goes when it crosses the rainbow road. We chat with advisory board members Susan Waite and Amy Donovan to get the rundown of day to day life at the facility, where they take pride in their operations balanced between the advisory board, a private operator, and state oversight.

By the way, did you know you can recycle your pizza boxes?

While we’re on the subject, it’s as good a day as any to return to our Pizza Quest to find the best pie in the 413. The road to greatness fatefully leads us to Uva Pizza e Vino on the very first day of business as the very first customers. We chat with one of the owners, Adrian Misacango, and master pie-maker Tevan Barrera about the excitement of opening this new business in Great Barrington and how they maximize pizza tastiness. We recommend the Chef’s Special!