April 22, 2024: Pizza di Terra

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published April 23, 2024 at 12:12 PM EDT
Two delicious pizza's from the new pizza restaurant in Great Barrington, Uva Pizza e Vino.
1 of 3  — PXL_20240418_163305452.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Two delicious pizza's from the new pizza restaurant in Great Barrington, Uva Pizza e Vino.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Susan Waite and Amy Donovan are on the advisory board for the SMRF.
2 of 3  — PXL_20240416_150152216.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Susan Waite and Amy Donovan are on the advisory board for the SMRF.
Kaliis Smtih / NEPM
Fabulous 413 producer Tony Dunne and host Monte Belmonte are at Uva Pizza e Vino with the restaurant's chef, Tevan Barrera, and co-owner, Adrian Misacango.
3 of 3  — PXL_20240418_170031165.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Fabulous 413 producer Tony Dunne and host Monte Belmonte are at Uva Pizza e Vino with the restaurant's chef, Tevan Barrera, and co-owner, Adrian Misacango.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Earth Day, SMRF day!
We take a trip to Springfield Materials Recycling Facility, the place where your blue bin stuff goes when it crosses the rainbow road. We chat with advisory board members Susan Waite and Amy Donovan to get the rundown of day to day life at the facility, where they take pride in their operations balanced between the advisory board, a private operator, and state oversight.

By the way, did you know you can recycle your pizza boxes?
While we’re on the subject, it’s as good a day as any to return to our Pizza Quest to find the best pie in the 413. The road to greatness fatefully leads us to Uva Pizza e Vino on the very first day of business as the very first customers. We chat with one of the owners, Adrian Misacango, and master pie-maker Tevan Barrera about the excitement of opening this new business in Great Barrington and how they maximize pizza tastiness. We recommend the Chef’s Special!

