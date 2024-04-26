April 25, 2024: Salsa Forward

This Sunday in Northampton, an event featuring DJ Bongohead, otherwise known as Pablo Yglesias, and band Banda Criollo will explore the broad amalgam of sounds and dance that make up Salsa. We chat with the folks involved to get a quick rundown of the genre’s roots, culture, and history as they get ready for their event at 33 Hawley.

We discover the Pay It Forward grant program offered through CitySpace in Easthampton, which awards local artists with use of CitySpace's Blue Room for creative incubation and performance. We chat with the organization's new arts programming and venue manager, Zoë Fieldman, and a former grant-recipient and current artist advisory board member, Kim Chin-Gibbons, about the impetus for the program and how you could be one of their grant recipients this very year.

Rep. Jim McGovern is finally getting to do some actual legislating, and he gives us a few explanations on his recent votes on this latest segment of McGoverning with McGovern.