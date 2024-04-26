© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 25, 2024: Salsa Forward

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 26, 2024 at 3:52 PM EDT
Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith are with the folks involved with the History of Salsa event happening at 33 Hawley in Northampton.
1 of 2  — The Book Censor's Library.png
Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith are with the folks involved with the History of Salsa event happening at 33 Hawley in Northampton.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis are with Zoe Fieldman and Kim Chin-Gibbons from Easthampton CitySpace.
2 of 2  — cityspace png.png
Monte and Kaliis are with Zoe Fieldman and Kim Chin-Gibbons from Easthampton CitySpace.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

This Sunday in Northampton, an event featuring DJ Bongohead, otherwise known as Pablo Yglesias, and band Banda Criollo will explore the broad amalgam of sounds and dance that make up Salsa. We chat with the folks involved to get a quick rundown of the genre’s roots, culture, and history as they get ready for their event at 33 Hawley.

We discover the Pay It Forward grant program offered through CitySpace in Easthampton, which awards local artists with use of CitySpace's Blue Room for creative incubation and performance. We chat with the organization's new arts programming and venue manager, Zoë Fieldman, and a former grant-recipient and current artist advisory board member, Kim Chin-Gibbons, about the impetus for the program and how you could be one of their grant recipients this very year.

Rep. Jim McGovern is finally getting to do some actual legislating, and he gives us a few explanations on his recent votes on this latest segment of McGoverning with McGovern.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE McGoverning with McGovern COMMUNITY ACTION MUSIC HISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
