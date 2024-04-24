April 23, 2024: Generational Jazz on Film

April is a JAM!

It’s Jazz Appreciation Month and the Berkshires are celebrating with the Pittsfield CityJazz Fest. The mostly-free 10 day-long affair has kicked off and we speak to Berkshires Jazz President Ed Bride to hear more about the stellar lineup and all the ways the festival tries to engage the local community in the arts.

Kaliis gets a tour of the Triplex Cinema from the theater’s managing director, Ben Elliott, who grew up as a Triplex movie goer. The recently reopened film venue has been on the long road to greatness, busy rebuilding the space and pushing the returning programming to be community forward.

And, this week’s CISA Local Hero Spotlight brings us to Kosinski Farms in Westfield, MA. We talk to two of the three generations that have been growing and brewing since 1983. Sue and Lisa Kosinski talk to us about the farm’s evolution and how it’s been keeping the business in the family over the years.