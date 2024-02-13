Jan. 10, 2024: A home, a haven, a collapse

Today is everywhere, all at once.

Or at least it’s trying to be. We check in with Alexis Breiteneicher, executive director of theValley Community Development Corporation, to hear about the CDC's projects around Hampshire County. Amidst the ecologically-forward affordable housing projects they’re working on, we delve into some of the issues that arise with housing accessibility, and our hopes and fears concerning thegovernor’s housing bond bill.

We bring Mare Berger, musical director of theHaydenville Congregational Church, to the studio to preview the songs of peace you can hear at an event planned for Jan. 13. This interfaith song circle will be held to mourn the loss of life and ongoing devastation in Gaza and raise funds forMiddle East Children’s Alliance. In addition to hearing a couple of the songs that will be a part of the meeting, we discuss the importance of coming together in grief during times like these.

We then head across the pond where, much like Springfield's ownMerriam Webster, theOxford English Dictionary designates a word of the year. We chat withEmily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam Webster, and get into theOxford Word of the Year list, and how the methodologies for the choosing differ between the two lexicography giants.