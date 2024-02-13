© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 10, 2024: A home, a haven, a collapse

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 13, 2024 at 5:26 PM EST
Valley Community Development Executive Director Alexis Breiteneicher in the studio with Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith.
NEPM
Valley Community Development Executive Director Alexis Breiteneicher in the studio with Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith.

Today is everywhere, all at once.

Or at least it’s trying to be. We check in with Alexis Breiteneicher, executive director of theValley Community Development Corporation, to hear about the CDC's projects around Hampshire County. Amidst the ecologically-forward affordable housing projects they’re working on, we delve into some of the issues that arise with housing accessibility, and our hopes and fears concerning thegovernor’s housing bond bill.

We bring Mare Berger, musical director of theHaydenville Congregational Church, to the studio to preview the songs of peace you can hear at an event planned for Jan. 13. This interfaith song circle will be held to mourn the loss of life and ongoing devastation in Gaza and raise funds forMiddle East Children’s Alliance. In addition to hearing a couple of the songs that will be a part of the meeting, we discuss the importance of coming together in grief during times like these.

We then head across the pond where, much like Springfield's ownMerriam Webster, theOxford English Dictionary designates a word of the year. We chat withEmily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam Webster, and get into theOxford Word of the Year list, and how the methodologies for the choosing differ between the two lexicography giants.

The Fabulous 413 HOUSINGGazaRELIGIONARTS & CULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
