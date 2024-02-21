© 2024 New England Public Media

Jan. 25, 2024: Mind the gap

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 21, 2024 at 3:43 PM EST
Author Anne Pinkerton of Northampton joins us to talk about her memoir, "Were You Close?" The book invites readers into her perspective with complicated grief as it pertains to the loss of her brother. We hear more about Pinkerton's quest for a greater understanding on who he was, why he risked everything for his passions, and how to carry on without him.

This weekend at the 33 Hawley Workroom theater, the Hatchery Young Artists Project will collaborate on a performance with the octogenarians of Springfield's beloved Young@Heart chorus. Here to talk with us about it is Jen Polins, director of the School for Contemporary Dance and Thought, and Bob Cilman and Julia van IJken, co-directors of Young@Heart.

And it's Thursday, so we bring in Rep. Jim McGovern to talk about the New Hampshire primary, the dangers of AI this election season, and how the Democratic Party is starting to stand up to President Joe Biden for his support of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
