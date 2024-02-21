Jan. 25, 2024: Mind the gap

Author Anne Pinkerton of Northampton joins us to talk about her memoir, "Were You Close?" The book invites readers into her perspective with complicated grief as it pertains to the loss of her brother. We hear more about Pinkerton's quest for a greater understanding on who he was, why he risked everything for his passions, and how to carry on without him.

This weekend at the 33 Hawley Workroom theater, the Hatchery Young Artists Project will collaborate on a performance with the octogenarians of Springfield's beloved Young@Heart chorus. Here to talk with us about it is Jen Polins, director of the School for Contemporary Dance and Thought, and Bob Cilman and Julia van IJken, co-directors of Young@Heart.

And it's Thursday, so we bring in Rep. Jim McGovern to talk about the New Hampshire primary, the dangers of AI this election season, and how the Democratic Party is starting to stand up to President Joe Biden for his support of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.