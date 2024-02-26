Feb. 1, 2024: The New Goodness

Earlier this week, local property owner Eric Suher lost two liquor licenses at the Northampton License Commission meeting, which introduces some implications for the city's nightlife. However, at the same meeting, the board opted to grant one license to the Parlor Room Collective for the Iron Horse Music Hall, which is reopening on May 1, 2024. We check in with Chris Freeman, the executive director of the Parlor Room, to see what all this commotion means for the illustrious venue and local music scene.

Later, we talk to Carrie Saldo, the host of NEPM's new weekly show and podcast, “The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.” Every Friday at 9 a.m., you will hear lively conversations between Saldo and local panelists that provide analysis, context, and insight on the news that shape the week. In addition, each show will end with compelling interviews with local news makers and community leaders. Today, Saldo tells us about herself and her anticipations as she prepares for the show, which is debuting tomorrow following NPR’s “Morning Edition.”

And it’s Thursday, so we’re McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern and we talk to him about the House’s bipartisan vote to expand the child tax credit. McGovern tells us about this bill, why he voted "yes," and his hopes to further support low-income families.

Also, we talk to game nerd Justin Dowd, organizer of Start Playing Games, about his favorite winter-themed games to keep fun alive while being inside.