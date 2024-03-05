© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 27, 2024: The freedom of overlap

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 5, 2024 at 4:18 PM EST
Artworks featured in Williams College of Art's new exhibit, "Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation."
1 of 3  — PXL_20240223_170313042.jpg
Artworks featured in Williams College of Art's new exhibit, "Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation."
NEPM
CISA Executive Director Philip Korman is with Tessa Diemand of Diemand Farm in the NEPM studios.
2 of 3  — PXL_20240226_155903091.jpg
CISA Executive Director Philip Korman is with Tessa Diemand of Diemand Farm in the NEPM studios.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
UMass Professor Malcolm Sen is with Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte in NEPM studios.
3 of 3  — PXL_20240227_205919625.jpg
UMass Professor Malcolm Sen is with Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte in NEPM studios.
NEPM

We head to the Williams College Museum of Art to check out a brand new exhibit, “Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation.” We meet with Destinee Filmore, assistant curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as she breaks down some of the nuances of emancipation that are on display, because there is a lot to unpack.

And, on this week’s Local Hero Spotlight, we chat with Tessa White-Diemand of Diemand Farm to get a glimpse of what’s involved in running her family’s generational farm. We are also looking forward to an upcoming CISA event, “Field Notes,” where she will tell her story among a program of diverse perspectives of local farmers at the Academy of Music on March 10.

 Plus, as part of UMass’s celebration of Black History Month, there will be a keynote address with Catherine Coleman Flowers at 5 p.m. on Feb. 29 that’s free and open to the public. We bring in Professor Malcolm Sen, director of environmental humanities, to tell us more about the event and help us make the connections between climate change and equity.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
