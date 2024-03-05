Feb. 27, 2024: The freedom of overlap

We head to the Williams College Museum of Art to check out a brand new exhibit, “Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation.” We meet with Destinee Filmore, assistant curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as she breaks down some of the nuances of emancipation that are on display, because there is a lot to unpack.

And, on this week’s Local Hero Spotlight, we chat with Tessa White-Diemand of Diemand Farm to get a glimpse of what’s involved in running her family’s generational farm. We are also looking forward to an upcoming CISA event, “Field Notes,” where she will tell her story among a program of diverse perspectives of local farmers at the Academy of Music on March 10.

Plus, as part of UMass’s celebration of Black History Month, there will be a keynote address with Catherine Coleman Flowers at 5 p.m. on Feb. 29 that’s free and open to the public. We bring in Professor Malcolm Sen, director of environmental humanities, to tell us more about the event and help us make the connections between climate change and equity.