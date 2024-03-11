Mar. 4, 2024: In Pairs

It’s not that we’re seeing double, but we are getting things in twos.

There has been a wave of municipalities calling for a ceasefire regarding the conflict in Gaza, and the Amherst Town Council is poised to vote on one this evening. But, how effective are measures like these in a domestic context? We talk to folx from Amherst 4 Ceasefire, Leyla Moushabeck, Uri Straus, and Josna Rege; Amherst Councilor and sponsor of the resolution Pat De Angelis; and Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts Secretary Owen Zaret to gather their perspectives and flesh out what one town can do to confront the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

And, there’s a correlation between the classic American novel, “The Great Gatsby,” and a local woman’s ancestry. Author Mickey Rathbun has just released “The Real Gatsby: George Gordon Moore-A Granddaughter's Memoir” about the compelling correlation between this iconic work of fiction and the real story of her grandfather. We get more of her perspective on the connection between fiction and reality.

And, there’s sequels of course, even when they aren’t really sequels. Mr. Universe and Hampshire College Professor Salman Hameed saw “Dune” this weekend, and he has some thoughts to share on the subject.