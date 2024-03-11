© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 4, 2024: In Pairs

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 11, 2024 at 1:49 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Amherst, Massachusetts Town Council discusses a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, on March 4, 2024.
1 of 2  — amherst gaza photo2.jpg
Amherst, Massachusetts Town Council discusses a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, on March 4, 2024.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Mr. Universe (Dr. Salman Hameed, on left) and Monte Belmonte laughing.
2 of 2  — Universe Mar 13.jpg
Mr. Universe (Dr. Salman Hameed, on left) and Monte Belmonte cracking up.
Courtesy Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

It’s not that we’re seeing double, but we are getting things in twos.

There has been a wave of municipalities calling for a ceasefire regarding the conflict in Gaza, and the Amherst Town Council is poised to vote on one this evening. But, how effective are measures like these in a domestic context? We talk to folx from Amherst 4 Ceasefire, Leyla Moushabeck, Uri Straus, and Josna Rege; Amherst Councilor and sponsor of the resolution Pat De Angelis; and Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts Secretary Owen Zaret to gather their perspectives and flesh out what one town can do to confront the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

And, there’s a correlation between the classic American novel, “The Great Gatsby,” and a local woman’s ancestry. Author Mickey Rathbun has just released “The Real Gatsby: George Gordon Moore-A Granddaughter's Memoir” about the compelling correlation between this iconic work of fiction and the real story of her grandfather. We get more of her perspective on the connection between fiction and reality.

And, there’s sequels of course, even when they aren’t really sequels. Mr. Universe and Hampshire College Professor Salman Hameed saw “Dune” this weekend, and he has some thoughts to share on the subject.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 GazaBOOKSSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith