Mar. 5, 2024: Spring equals renewal

Today’s show is an emotional rollercoaster.

First, the ups: the Back Porch Festival is headed back to Northampton Mar. 15-17. Last year, the event expanded to include more music, more venues, and more genres. Signature Sounds is keeping up momentum with the most content we’ve ever seen. President Jim Olsen joins us to talk about the good trouble they’re getting into with musicians from near and far.

The downs are in twin flames: Red Fire Farm’s Granby location suffered incredible losses due to a fire in the middle of February. Despite the destruction of their barn, farmstand, greenhouse and more, their hard work continues in this busy time of year. We take a visit to the site of the blaze with proprietors Ryan and Sarah Voiland to talk about what happened, how they’re proceeding, and how the community and state can help them endure.

And, winners of NPR’s 2017 Tiny Desk Contest, Tank & The Bangas, are currently on tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their first album, “Think Tank.” They’ve come a long way from performing poetry at open mic stands, and we talk with Tarriona “Tank” Ball about the group’s journey and what the future holds for the rising stars.