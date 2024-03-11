© 2024 New England Public Media

Mar. 5, 2024: Spring equals renewal

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 11, 2024 at 1:58 PM EDT
The aftermath of a devastating fire at the Red Fire Farm's Granby location.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240301_145445486.jpg
The aftermath of a devastating fire at the Red Fire Farm's Granby location.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Promotional photo taken of band Tank and the Bangas.
2 of 2  — tank and the bangas.jpg
Promotional photo taken of band Tank and the Bangas.
Courtesy of artist

Today’s show is an emotional rollercoaster.

First, the ups: the Back Porch Festival is headed back to Northampton Mar. 15-17. Last year, the event expanded to include more music, more venues, and more genres. Signature Sounds is keeping up momentum with the most content we’ve ever seen. President Jim Olsen joins us to talk about the good trouble they’re getting into with musicians from near and far.

The downs are in twin flames: Red Fire Farm’s Granby location suffered incredible losses due to a fire in the middle of February. Despite the destruction of their barn, farmstand, greenhouse and more, their hard work continues in this busy time of year. We take a visit to the site of the blaze with proprietors Ryan and Sarah Voiland to talk about what happened, how they’re proceeding, and how the community and state can help them endure.

And, winners of NPR’s 2017 Tiny Desk Contest, Tank & The Bangas, are currently on tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their first album, “Think Tank.” They’ve come a long way from performing poetry at open mic stands, and we talk with Tarriona “Tank” Ball about the group’s journey and what the future holds for the rising stars.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
