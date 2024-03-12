Mar. 11, 2024: Confluence

We have a lot to cover with Mr. Universe and Hampshire College Professor Salman Hameed for today's segment of Kitchen Table Astronomy. We dive into the astronomical elements that determine the start and end of Ramadan, and how they can cause contention among those who observe. Plus, we get to hear his takes on the Academy Awards and personal history to Supernova 1987A and its missing neutron star.

And, we chat with singer-songwriter Caroline Rose ahead of their two-night residency next month with the Metropolis Ensemble at Bombyx. We break down the key elements and inspirations of her latest album, “The Art of Forgetting,” while they tell us about their bizarre experience attending one of the most prestigious music award ceremonies in the world.