PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 11, 2024: Confluence

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 12, 2024 at 3:20 PM EDT
We have a lot to cover with Mr. Universe and Hampshire College Professor Salman Hameed for today's segment of Kitchen Table Astronomy. We dive into the astronomical elements that determine the start and end of Ramadan, and how they can cause contention among those who observe. Plus, we get to hear his takes on the Academy Awards and personal history to Supernova 1987A and its missing neutron star.

And, we chat with singer-songwriter Caroline Rose ahead of their two-night residency next month with the Metropolis Ensemble at Bombyx. We break down the key elements and inspirations of her latest album, “The Art of Forgetting,” while they tell us about their bizarre experience attending one of the most prestigious music award ceremonies in the world.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
