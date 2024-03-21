© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 20, 2024: All of Montague a stage

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 21, 2024 at 1:44 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Nirvani Williams, Report for America corps member, working at New England Public Media's newsroom.
1 of 3  — 6EEE8A06-717D-4178-B02A-99FA7623621C.jpeg
Nirvani Williams, Report for America corps member, working at New England Public Media's newsroom.
Alexander Fernandez / NEPM's Media Lab
Kenny Butler, executive director of the Montague Shakespeare Festival, is with Fiona Ross of the Royal Shakespeare Company.
2 of 3  — montague shakespeare
Kenny Butler, executive director of the Montague Shakespeare Festival, is with Fiona Ross of the Royal Shakespeare Company.
NEPM
Monte Belmonte and Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at right, dig into dictionaries.
3 of 3  — Monte and The Word Nerd (right) flip through a large dictionary
Monte Belmonte and Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at right, dig into dictionaries.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

The entire world’s a stage. Or at least a part of Montague, Massachusetts is a stage for the next 3 weeks as the first ever Montague Shakespeare Festival descends upon the Shea Theater. We’ll hear all about the method to the madness from Executive Director Kenny Butler and the director of the festival's production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Fiona Ross of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Report for America is a national service that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on underrepresented issues and communities. We invite two journalists associated with the program, Springfield Republican reporter Greta Jochem and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams, to talk about how we can support local journalism.

And, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, has been investigating words whose poetic meaning predates the prose. She needs your help to come up with a term to describe words that demonstrate perverse semantic shifts in the English language.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 Word NerdJOURNALISMARTS & CULTURETHEATER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith