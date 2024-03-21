Mar. 20, 2024: All of Montague a stage

The entire world’s a stage. Or at least a part of Montague, Massachusetts is a stage for the next 3 weeks as the first ever Montague Shakespeare Festival descends upon the Shea Theater. We’ll hear all about the method to the madness from Executive Director Kenny Butler and the director of the festival's production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Fiona Ross of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Report for America is a national service that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on underrepresented issues and communities. We invite two journalists associated with the program, Springfield Republican reporter Greta Jochem and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams, to talk about how we can support local journalism.

And, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, has been investigating words whose poetic meaning predates the prose. She needs your help to come up with a term to describe words that demonstrate perverse semantic shifts in the English language.