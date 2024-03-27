© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 26, 2024: Electric return to the land

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 27, 2024 at 1:58 PM EDT
Naomi Szymonik of Deere Creek Farm is with CISA Executive Director Phil Korman in the NEPM studio.
1 of 2  — IMG_1312029.jpg
Naomi Szymonik of Deere Creek Farm is with CISA Executive Director Phil Korman in the NEPM studio.
NEPM
Promotional photo for the Big Ears Festival
2 of 2  — Big Ears.jpg
Promotional photo for the Big Ears Festival
Courtesy / Big Ears

[29:29]
We get a visit from Naomi Szymonik of Deere Creek Farm for today’s Local Hero Spotlight with CISA’s Phil Korman. Contrary to the name, they are raising cows and sheep over in Granby. She tells us more about how her family found farming through the pandemic, the benefits of agrotourism, and all that’s involved in sustainable and ethical farming.

[00:34]
Last week, the Biden administration announced new plans for emissions and electric vehicles and UMass Amherst professors Erin Baker, Dwayne Breger and Transportation Services Director Connie Englert are here to talk about it. They let us know how the electric vehicle landscape is poised to change, and if this is an important step in fighting climate change or a future “bloodbath” for the American automotive market.

[42:30]
And, Kaliis is back from the Big Ears Festival with some stories to tell.

The Fabulous 413 CISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREENVIRONMENTMUSICARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
