Mar. 26, 2024: Electric return to the land

[29:29]

We get a visit from Naomi Szymonik of Deere Creek Farm for today’s Local Hero Spotlight with CISA’s Phil Korman. Contrary to the name, they are raising cows and sheep over in Granby. She tells us more about how her family found farming through the pandemic, the benefits of agrotourism, and all that’s involved in sustainable and ethical farming.

[00:34]

Last week, the Biden administration announced new plans for emissions and electric vehicles and UMass Amherst professors Erin Baker, Dwayne Breger and Transportation Services Director Connie Englert are here to talk about it. They let us know how the electric vehicle landscape is poised to change, and if this is an important step in fighting climate change or a future “bloodbath” for the American automotive market.

[42:30]

And, Kaliis is back from the Big Ears Festival with some stories to tell.