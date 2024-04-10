© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 9, 2024: At the Emily Dickinson Museum LIVE

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 10, 2024 at 12:36 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Poets Nicole Young-Martin, Erica Charis Molling, and Abigail Chabitnoy are standing in Emily Dickinson's childhood bedroom.
1 of 2  — poets.png
Poets Nicole Young-Martin, Erica Charis Molling, and Abigail Chabitnoy are standing in Emily Dickinson's childhood bedroom.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Monte Belmonte and Emily Dickinson Museum Executive Director Jane Weld are facing the Evergreen house.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240409_145236816.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Monte Belmonte and Emily Dickinson Museum Executive Director Jane Weld are facing the Evergreen house.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

It’s National Poetry Month and what better way to celebrate than at the home of the area’s most famous and possibly most prolific poets!

We get a quick tour of the Emily Dickinson Museum. Located right on Main Street in Amherst, the institution has just reopened the Evergreens building to the public. We chat with Executive Director Jane Weld and Senior Programs Director Brooke Steinhauser to give us a taste of the poet’s life, a brief history of how the homestead became a museum, as well as why having the public bear witness to restoration is vital.

One of the many museum offerings is Phosphorescence, a program that evolved during the pandemic to showcase the work of contemporary artists and more. We talk to three poets who have participated in the program, Nicole Young Martin, Erica Charis Molling, and Abigail Chabitnoy, and they share their work both on and off the page.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSLANGUAGELITERATUREHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith