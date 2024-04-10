April 9, 2024: At the Emily Dickinson Museum LIVE

It’s National Poetry Month and what better way to celebrate than at the home of the area’s most famous and possibly most prolific poets!

We get a quick tour of the Emily Dickinson Museum. Located right on Main Street in Amherst, the institution has just reopened the Evergreens building to the public. We chat with Executive Director Jane Weld and Senior Programs Director Brooke Steinhauser to give us a taste of the poet’s life, a brief history of how the homestead became a museum, as well as why having the public bear witness to restoration is vital.

One of the many museum offerings is Phosphorescence, a program that evolved during the pandemic to showcase the work of contemporary artists and more. We talk to three poets who have participated in the program, Nicole Young Martin, Erica Charis Molling, and Abigail Chabitnoy, and they share their work both on and off the page.