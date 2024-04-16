April 11, 2024: Sketchy fishes

We get to visit R. Michelson Gallery in Northampton where the local New York Times bestselling author, illustrator, and animator, Mo Willems, is showing his annual charity exhibition for Grow Food Northampton. Willems gives us a walk-through of his exhibit titled, “100 Doodles,” which actually consists of 101, and explains how the “physical act of doing is freeing.”

We get our feet wet at the largest livestock farm in western Massachusetts, Great Falls Aquaculture, for our latest Local Hero Spotlight. We chat with the facility’s general manager, Spencer Gowan, to hear more about aquaculture, maintaining the ideal environment for the Barramundi fish, and maximizing agricultural efficiency.

And, we get to McGovern with Rep. Jim McGovern about the latest troubles of Capitol Hill. We ask him about the latest wave of student activism and the health care issues arising in Arizona as the state adopts an 1864 law that bans nearly all abortions.