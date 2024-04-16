© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 11, 2024: Sketchy fishes

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 16, 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT
Monte Belmonte is with Mo Willems in his
Monte Belmonte is with Mo Willems looking at his latest series of sketches at R. Michelson Galleries in Northampton.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Monte Belmonte is with Spencer Gowan at Great Falls Aquaculture.
Monte Belmonte is with Spencer Gowan at Great Falls Aquaculture.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

We get to visit R. Michelson Gallery in Northampton where the local New York Times bestselling author, illustrator, and animator, Mo Willems, is showing his annual charity exhibition for Grow Food Northampton. Willems gives us a walk-through of his exhibit titled, “100 Doodles,” which actually consists of 101, and explains how the “physical act of doing is freeing.”

We get our feet wet at the largest livestock farm in western Massachusetts, Great Falls Aquaculture, for our latest Local Hero Spotlight. We chat with the facility’s general manager, Spencer Gowan, to hear more about aquaculture, maintaining the ideal environment for the Barramundi fish, and maximizing agricultural efficiency.

And, we get to McGovern with Rep. Jim McGovern about the latest troubles of Capitol Hill. We ask him about the latest wave of student activism and the health care issues arising in Arizona as the state adopts an 1864 law that bans nearly all abortions.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
