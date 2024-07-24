July 23, 2024: Live at Tanglewood for Koussevitzky's 150th

We broadcast live from the Tanglewood grounds to celebrate the 150th birthday of Serge Koussevitzky, conductor, composer, and former music director for the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO).

We talk to Bridget Carr, director of archives and digital collections for the BSO, about the exhibit she curated to honor the maestro’s history and legacy.

And, we talk to the BSO’s vice president of artistic planning, Anthony Fogg, to rundown the program that has been designed to celebrate the late Koussevitzky.

Plus, there’s no better way to keep Koussevitsky’s legacy alive than with music. We get the pleasure of listening to a live performance by bassist Edwin Barker with accompaniment by pianist Deborah Emery. After 48 years being the BSO’s principal bassist, he is celebrating his last summer at Tanglewood before retirement. Not only do we get to hear him play one of Koussevitzky’s original compositions, but does so on the late maestro’s own double bass (which might be haunted!).