The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

July 23, 2024: Live at Tanglewood for Koussevitzky's 150th

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 24, 2024 at 5:16 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis pose with an outfit owned and worn by former music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the late Serge Koussevitzky.
1 of 3  — PXL_20240723_170438682.jpg
Monte and Kaliis pose with an outfit owned and worn by former music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the late Serge Koussevitzky.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Principal bass player for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Edwin Barker, plays Serge Koussevitzky's double bass. He is accompanied by pianist Deborah Emery.
2 of 3  — PXL_20240723_151452395.jpg
Principal bass player for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Edwin Barker, plays Serge Koussevitzky's double bass. He is accompanied by pianist Deborah Emery.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Bridget Carr, director of archives and digital collections for the BSO, explains the exhibit she curated to honor the maestro's history and legacy.
3 of 3  — PXL_20240723_135649015.jpg
Bridget Carr, director of archives and digital collections for the BSO, explains the exhibit she curated to honor the maestro’s history and legacy.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We broadcast live from the Tanglewood grounds to celebrate the 150th birthday of Serge Koussevitzky, conductor, composer, and former music director for the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO).

We talk to Bridget Carr, director of archives and digital collections for the BSO, about the exhibit she curated to honor the maestro’s history and legacy.

And, we talk to the BSO’s vice president of artistic planning, Anthony Fogg, to rundown the program that has been designed to celebrate the late Koussevitzky.

Plus, there’s no better way to keep Koussevitsky’s legacy alive than with music. We get the pleasure of listening to a live performance by bassist Edwin Barker with accompaniment by pianist Deborah Emery. After 48 years being the BSO’s principal bassist, he is celebrating his last summer at Tanglewood before retirement. Not only do we get to hear him play one of Koussevitzky’s original compositions, but does so on the late maestro’s own double bass (which might be haunted!).

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICHISTORY
