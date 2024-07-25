© 2024 New England Public Media

Interview with photojournalist Barry Goldstein

By Kaliis Smith
Published July 25, 2024 at 1:40 PM EDT
Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the 2024 Republican National Convention and its attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM's series, "Red in a Blue State."
Balloons fall on the crowd on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Balloons fall on the crowd on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Balloons fall on the crowd on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Knock-offs of the Trump-branded "Never Surrender High-Tops" are worn at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Knock-offs of the Trump-branded “Never Surrender High-Tops" are worn at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Delegates on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Delegates on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the 2024 Republican National Convention and attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM.

Red in a Blue State: Stories from the 2024 RNC examines the backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of western Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Following his coverage of the convention, Goldstein summarizes his experiences in an interview with The Fabulous 413.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
