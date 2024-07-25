Interview with photojournalist Barry Goldstein
1 of 5 — thumbnail_Barry Goldstein.png
Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the 2024 Republican National Convention and its attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM's series, "Red in a Blue State."
Patti Jette / NEPM
2 of 5 — Balloons_8075 copy.jpg
Balloons fall on the crowd on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
3 of 5 — DSC_7651 copy.jpg
Delegates on the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
4 of 5 — DSC_7512 copy.jpg
Knock-offs of the Trump-branded “Never Surrender High-Tops" are worn at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
5 of 5 — DSC_7859 copy.jpg
Delegates on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.
Barry Goldstein / NEPM
Red in a Blue State: Stories from the 2024 RNC examines the backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of western Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Following his coverage of the convention, Goldstein summarizes his experiences in an interview with The Fabulous 413.