Interview with photojournalist Barry Goldstein

Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the 2024 Republican National Convention and attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM.

Red in a Blue State: Stories from the 2024 RNC examines the backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of western Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Following his coverage of the convention, Goldstein summarizes his experiences in an interview with The Fabulous 413.