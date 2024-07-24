July 22, 2024: A quest to spread the sound

We love music around here.

In addition to being artistic advisor to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, conductor Thomas Wilkins is the principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Indiana University’s chair of orchestral conducting, principal guest conductor of the Virginia Symphony and so much more. Each summer, he makes his way to Tanglewood to curate programs for all ages and instruct the conductors of the future. We get a chance to talk with him about his unlikely origins, diversifying the field, and how orchestras are community building tools.

And, Amherst Cinemas has launched into its summer series, Sound and Vision, which observes music through a cinematic lens. We speak with the theater’s programmer, George Myers, about how seeing the many perspectives and genres on the silver screen can expand our perspective of the music we love.

Plus, we got another suggestion for The Pizza Quest, so volume IX of our journey takes us to the Hilltowns to try Country Pie with a large swath of the Belmonte family.