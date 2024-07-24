© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

July 22, 2024: A quest to spread the sound

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:47 AM EDT
Thomas Wilkins is the principal conductor for the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, artistic director for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood conducting instructor, and much more.
Thomas Wilkins is the principal conductor for the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, artistic advisor to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood conducting instructor, and much more.
We love music around here.

In addition to being artistic advisor to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, conductor Thomas Wilkins is the principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Indiana University’s chair of orchestral conducting, principal guest conductor of the Virginia Symphony and so much more. Each summer, he makes his way to Tanglewood to curate programs for all ages and instruct the conductors of the future. We get a chance to talk with him about his unlikely origins, diversifying the field, and how orchestras are community building tools.

And, Amherst Cinemas has launched into its summer series, Sound and Vision, which observes music through a cinematic lens. We speak with the theater’s programmer, George Myers, about how seeing the many perspectives and genres on the silver screen can expand our perspective of the music we love.

Plus, we got another suggestion for The Pizza Quest, so volume IX of our journey takes us to the Hilltowns to try Country Pie with a large swath of the Belmonte family.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith