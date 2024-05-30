May 29, 2024: Describing a more fluid farmland

Eggtooth Productions joins us in studio to talk about bringing Virginia Woolf to the Shea Theater with their time fluid and gender bending production of "Orlando." Taking almost all of the language from the novella, we hear about the project and the ways the cast and crew have made it their own.

The NEPM newsroom is making farms their reporting focus this week, so we chat with reporter Alden Bourne who recently produced a duet of stories about preserving Massachusetts farmland.

Plus, we have our latest Word Nerd segment with resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster; she trips our tongues and minds with the descriptive tools of metonymy and synecdoche.