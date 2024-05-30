© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 29, 2024: Describing a more fluid farmland

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 30, 2024 at 4:24 PM EDT
Linda McInerny, founder and artistic director of Eggtooth Productions, is with two actors of the upcoming live production of Virginia Woolf's "Orlando," Linda Tardif and Joe Dulude II.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240529_200504803.jpg
Linda McInerny, founder and artistic director of Eggtooth Productions, is with two actors of the upcoming live production of Virginia Woolf's "Orlando," Linda Tardif and Joe Dulude II.
NEPM
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
2 of 2  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Eggtooth Productions joins us in studio to talk about bringing Virginia Woolf to the Shea Theater with their time fluid and gender bending production of "Orlando." Taking almost all of the language from the novella, we hear about the project and the ways the cast and crew have made it their own.

The NEPM newsroom is making farms their reporting focus this week, so we chat with reporter Alden Bourne who recently produced a duet of stories about preserving Massachusetts farmland.

Plus, we have our latest Word Nerd segment with resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster; she trips our tongues and minds with the descriptive tools of metonymy and synecdoche.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE THEATER Word Nerd
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
