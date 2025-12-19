© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Holiday Pops at Tanglewood, live band Bunnies, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 19, 2025 at 11:40 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 hears live music from local band Bunnies before they perform at First Night Northampton.
1 of 1  — IMG_8378.JPG
The Fabulous 413 hears live music from local band Bunnies before they perform at First Night Northampton.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

The holidays blaze bright as we stumble into the last days of 2025.

If holiday music is on your menu, we encourage you to head west to fill your ears with seasonal cheer. The Boston Pops are presenting a brass-heavy Holiday Pops concert at Tanglewood as part of an effort to host more concerts year-round at the grounds. We chat with some principal musicians, tubist Mike Roylance and horn player Michael Winters, and Mark Ruleison, artistic administrator for the Tanglewood Learning Institute, about the festivities and more.

We also continue our survey of the many musicians who are playing at First Night Northampton by getting local band Bunnies into the studio, perhaps the only band that includes a sitting city council member that we’ve had on the show. They fill the room with their fun, trippy, magnetic amalgam of storytelling and far-out effects.

Plus, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern gets a recap of his recent appearance on BBC World, the attempts to stem the tides of war in Venezuela, possible SNAP restrictions, the grim prospects of a health care resolution, and after all that, his hopes for the coming new year.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith