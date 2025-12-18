Live music with Zikina, Word Nerd, remembering Evelyn Harris

We start introducing you to some of the amazing performers taking the stage at First Night Northampton. This year, over 100 musicians, actors, dancers and more will delight folx as they ready to ring in the new year. First on our docket is the East African-centered sounds of Zikina , in yet another Live Music Wednesday to lift up the middle of your week.

And although we know that "slop" was named word-of-the-year by Merriam-Webster, we’re interested in the runners-up, so we chat with Word Nerd Emily Brewster to get the details.