The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live music with Zikina, Word Nerd, remembering Evelyn Harris

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:24 AM EST
Musician Zikina joins The Fabulous 413 for a live music session.
1 of 1  — grovw.png
Musician Zikina joins The Fabulous 413 for a live music session.
Chris Schwantner / NEPM

We start introducing you to some of the amazing performers taking the stage at First Night Northampton. This year, over 100 musicians, actors, dancers and more will delight folx as they ready to ring in the new year. First on our docket is the East African-centered sounds of Zikina, in yet another Live Music Wednesday to lift up the middle of your week.

And although we know that "slop" was named word-of-the-year by Merriam-Webster, we’re interested in the runners-up, so we chat with Word Nerd Emily Brewster to get the details.

Plus, the local musical community has been rocked with the loss of Evelyn Harris, who has been a pillar of vocal music in this area for decades. We talk about our experiences with her and her impact in western Mass. both in performance and practice.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
