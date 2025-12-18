Live music with Zikina, Word Nerd, remembering Evelyn Harris
We start introducing you to some of the amazing performers taking the stage at First Night Northampton. This year, over 100 musicians, actors, dancers and more will delight folx as they ready to ring in the new year. First on our docket is the East African-centered sounds of Zikina, in yet another Live Music Wednesday to lift up the middle of your week.
And although we know that "slop" was named word-of-the-year by Merriam-Webster, we’re interested in the runners-up, so we chat with Word Nerd Emily Brewster to get the details.
Plus, the local musical community has been rocked with the loss of Evelyn Harris, who has been a pillar of vocal music in this area for decades. We talk about our experiences with her and her impact in western Mass. both in performance and practice.