Black AF Conference, Merriam-Webster word of the year, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:53 PM EST
The 3rd annual Black Artistic Freedom Conference will take place at UMass Amherst in February, 2026.
1 of 4  — grove.png
The 3rd annual Black Artistic Freedom Conference will take place at UMass Amherst in February, 2026.
Courtesy of Black AF Freedom Conference
Merriam-Webster's bizarre image to represent the word of the year, "slop."
2 of 4  — a bizarre collection of ai-generated illustrations including a sign that reads wood of of year and a chyron that reads breaking news-12973-d336a854f0ce3282c2871e5a87dc658d@2x.jpg
Merriam-Webster's bizarre image to represent the word of the year, "slop."
Courtesy of Merriam-Webster
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 4  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
4 of 4  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

2025 is nearing its end, which means that everyone is making lists and checking them twice. Dictionaries around the world, including Springfield’s own Merriam-Webster, crown a top jewel of the lexicon for the year, each with their own method to select the word that reigns supreme. We chat with Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, to reveal to us their top word of the year.

We also look forward to February when creatives and justice seekers will converge on UMass Amherst’s campus. The 3rd annual Black Artistic Freedom Conference, otherwise known as the Black AF Conference, has just opened registration for its day-long offerings on Feb. 21. Organizer and founder Imani Wallace joins us to talk about the intersectionality of art and social justice, the evolution and impetus of the conference, and what cool things you can win if you’re brave enough to get onstage.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, joins to reflect on some of our favorite moments in space and exploration from 2025 and remind us that we can discuss your favorites with others tomorrow at Astronomy on Tap at New City Brewery.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
