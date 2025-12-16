Black AF Conference, Merriam-Webster word of the year, Mr. Universe

2025 is nearing its end, which means that everyone is making lists and checking them twice. Dictionaries around the world, including Springfield’s own Merriam-Webster, crown a top jewel of the lexicon for the year, each with their own method to select the word that reigns supreme. We chat with Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, to reveal to us their top word of the year.

We also look forward to February when creatives and justice seekers will converge on UMass Amherst’s campus. The 3rd annual Black Artistic Freedom Conference, otherwise known as the Black AF Conference , has just opened registration for its day-long offerings on Feb. 21. Organizer and founder Imani Wallace joins us to talk about the intersectionality of art and social justice, the evolution and impetus of the conference, and what cool things you can win if you’re brave enough to get onstage.